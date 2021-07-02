H-E-B wants your help honoring servicemembers this July 4

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While many Texans will head to H-E-B over the holiday weekend to stock up on Independence Day staples, people serving in our armed forces won’t have that luxury. H-E-B’s asking for your help making sure some of those servicemembers still feel the love this Fourth of July.

In honor of Independence Day, the popular grocery chain will send up to 500 H-E-B inspired care packages to family and friends in the military around the world.

“We are thankful for the commitment of the brave men and women who defend our nation’s freedom and are honored to share a bit of home with our service members,” Johnny Mojica with H-E-B Public Affairs said.

The package will include H-E-B grocery staples, and a notecard with some of the best comments on this video.

It’s a part of the company’s ‘Operation Appreciation’ initiative which focuses on supporting active-duty service members and veterans.

H-E-B will be taking nominations until they hit 500. Nominations are open now.