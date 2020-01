LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — H-E-B is set to expand its curbside service to Lockhart on Friday morning.

The company will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and shoppers in the area will then be able to order groceries and schedule a pickup through the My H-E-B app or on the website.

H-E-B says there is a small service fee for curbside pickup, but the first four orders are free for new users.