H-E-B taking steps to protect shoppers amid coronavirus outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Staff at H-E-B are cleaning shopping carts more regularly as part of the supermarket chain’s response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

In total, there are 36 cases of COVID-19 in Texas, including confirmed cases and presumptive positive cases.

In a statement, H-E-B detailed the steps it is taking to help slow the spread of the virus in Texas.

“H-E-B partners are taking personal hygiene and sanitization protocols to a higher level, which includes hand washing, using sanitizer and sanitization of carts at a higher frequency,” the statement read.

This is part of a general increase in all cleaning and sanitation schedules, according to the store.

During the outbreak, all pharmacy orders from H-E-B will be delivered for free.

Meanwhile, customers who use the home delivery service will not have to use a touch screen to acknowledge their order. They can also choose an option for their groceries to be left at the door.

In store, employees have received extra education on hygiene, sanitation and ways to eliminate touch points with customers, H-E-B said.