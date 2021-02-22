H-E-B returns to regular store hours Monday, keeps product limits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-area H-E-B grocery stores are returning to normal store hours from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. Monday across Central Texas but will keep temporary product limits in place for now.

The grocer said more than 1,500 H-E-B trailers were out on the roads Sunday, heading to restock stores. It was also working with vendors to get deliveries on key items like water.

“While we might not have the assortment of products our customers are used to seeing, we are in strong supply of food, and our customers will soon see that at the shelf,” H-E-B said in a statement.

It is starting to add Curbside and Home Delivery slots, but you’ll need to check those at individual stores. KXAN has found that as of Monday morning, time slots are still very limited or have not resumed at many locations.

H-E-B pharmacies will also open Monday on normal hours, and the H-E-B and Favor Senior Support phone lines will reopen Monday for the first time following the winter storm.

H-E-B has placed temporary limits on the following food items:

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

Water Gallons – Limit 2

Water multipack – Limit 2

Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2

Baby Water multipack – Limit 2

Eggs – Limit 2

Milk – Limit 2

Bread – Limit 2

Bakery bread – Limit 2

Bakery tortillas – Limit 2

Ice – Limit 2

Charcoal – Limit 2

All meat (beef, chicken, pork, turkey) fresh cut and ground – Limit 5 total (does not apply to Joe V’s Smart Shop)

Food items (only for San Antonio, Central Texas, Gulf Coast, Border H-E-B stores)

Eggs (5 dozen) – Limit 1

Eggs (36 count) – Limit 1

Eggs (less than 30 count) – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)