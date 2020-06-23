H-E-B makes ‘Texas Proud Pay’ raises permanent, largest wage increase in company history

A new H-E-B store opened on South Congress, near the intersection Slaughter Lane and I-35, Wednesday. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B announced Monday they’ll turn their “Texas Proud Pay” raises into permanent ones, making the wage increased the largest in company history.

The $2/hour raises were originally meant to be in place temporarily as employees worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company said in a press release that it believes “this crisis will be around for an indeterminate amount of time and our goal is to reward our Partners for their hard work and dedication with more than temporary bonuses.”

The Texas Proud Pay raises were extended three times since the pandemic began in March.

Additionally, store and supply chain workers are eligible for accelerated and enhanced pay increases moving forward. The company is also making Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid holiday.