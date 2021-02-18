H-E-B keeps 15 Central Texas stores closed Thursday, limits some items, while Randall’s gets new shipments

The H-E-B at West Slaughter Lane and Menchaca Road closed on Feb. 15 with snow and ice all over the city. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Grocery store chain H-E-B announced new temporary hours of noon to 5 p.m. Thursday as well as which of its stores will be closed entirely.

Those stores that will be closed Thursday include:

#236 A7 – Wells Branch & 1825

#236 A7 – Wells Branch & 1825

#045 A8 – Congress & Oltorf

#265 A14 – FM 1431 & 183

#659 A16 – Hwy 183 & Lakeline

#269 A17 – 183 & Braker

#388 A20 – Parmer & McNeil

#451 A24 – 620 & 2222

#476 A25 – Parmer & I35

#091 A12 – Riverside & S. Pleasant

#183 A15 – Lamar & Rundberg

Kyle

Luling

Leander

Kingsland

Elgin

H-E-B also announced hours of operation for its Central Market stores in Central Texas:

Austin North Lamar Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Austin Westgate Thursday: Closed Friday: TBD



What restrictions on there are purchases?

H-E-B says its products will be limited “for a few days.” It says it has placed limits on some store items to help ensure there is no hoarding and that more items will be available for more people.

It said it is working to get more food and other products to its stores. The snow and ice significantly hampered the grocer’s supply chain.

There was also a run on many stores, creating long lines. Some KXAN viewers tell us they stood in line for more than one or two hours just to be able to enter the grocery store. Inside, many items were already gone.

People were lined up outside Central Texas H-E-B stores when they opened at 12 p.m. Tuesday. H-E-B plans to stay open until 5 p.m. Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

Line at H-E-B on William Cannon Feb. 16, 2021 (KXAN Photo/David Yeomans)

What about the pharmacy, curbside pickup and home delivery?

H-E-B says it will keep its pharmacies open at the same time as the adjusted store hours. Many other H-E-B services will be closed.

H-E-B says both curbside and home delivery orders have been canceled because the grocer is not currently able to fulfill orders. It hopes to resume operations as soon as possible.

The H-E-B and Favor Senior Support phone line will also be closed.

Randall’s getting new shipments Thursday

Randall’s days it has some shipments of food on the road and coming into Austin Thursday.

“Our distribution center is operating and shipping product and we are working with direct-to-store vendors to get products into the stores as quickly as possible,” Randall’s said in a statement to KXAN’s Tahera Rahman.

“However, it will take some time to replenish our stores due to both the high demand and product distressed due to power outages,” the grocer added. “Getting groceries into our stores and onto the shelves for our customers is a high priority for our teams today and over the next few days.”

Many Randall’s stores opened at 8 a.m. Thursday, but Randall’s did not have store-specific information. Its Facebook page has the latest updates but does not have that information. You may try calling before heading to your local store.

Other grocery stores

Walmart

Walmart has a map of stores that are open and closed in the area. More than 200 stores across the country are closed as of 10 a.m.

The map shows stores that are open, and has links to individual stores’ Facebook pages, which have up-to-date information about hours.

Fiesta

Fiesta said on its Facebook page its stores would open Thursday at 8 a.m. but hours may vary by store.