H-E-B feeds front line healthcare workers in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B employees stopped at several hospitals in Travis and Williamson County this week to honor the healthcare heroes fighting against the coronavirus pandemic by providing staff with fresh meals.

It’s part of the supermarket’s Texans Helping Texans campaign. Just this week, H-E-B employees gave 1500 meals to healthcare workers.

“Each day our healthcare workers put themselves last but today (Thursday) H-E-B wants to put them first by delivering this nice ready to eat meal,” H-E-B Public Affairs specialist Johnny Mojica said.

Each week for the next four weeks, meals will go to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers directly working with COVID-19 patients.

H-E-B plans to deliver more than 75,000 meals to hospitals across Texas.