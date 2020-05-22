H-E-B extends raises for employees through June 21

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B says it is again extending its wage increase for workers, this time until June 21. The announcement came two days before the temporary raises were sent to expire.

The “Texas Proud Pay” raises started back in March. H-E-B said it applies to all store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation employees. It was extended in April to May 24, and now the company is extending it again.

The company will also accelerate merit increases for store and supply chain employees effective June 22.

