Groups join together for massive clean up effort to help Central Texas homeowners

KXAN (AUSTIN) — Austin Disaster Relief Network, Central Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, and the volunteer management platform collaborated for a massive cleanup effort to help Bastrop, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties.

The “Crisis Clean-Up” initiative is a joint effort by these Central Texas organizations that is working to clear and remove debris from Central Texas homes after this week’s winter storms.

Residents in Bastrop, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties can call the “Crisis Clean-Up” toll free number at 1-800-329-8052, requesting assistance to clean up their home and/or debris.

The line opens at 3 p.m. Saturday, and will operate Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday, 1 pm – 6 p.m. Homeowners with few resources and abilities, are able to request assistance in the removal of fallen trees, limbs, interiors of home water damage and other storm related damage.

“Hundreds of residents across the region have suffered tremendous damage during this past week of snow and ice,” said ADRN Executive Director Daniel Geraci.

The line is also accepting monetary donations through their website at adrn.org/give or by calling ADRN’s Call Center at 512-806-0800. The funds will be distributed in the form of gift cards, emergency housing, and/or supplies for immediate and long-term term needs.