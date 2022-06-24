LULING, Texas (KXAN) — Supporters and concerned citizens who are working to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry rented a booth at the Luling Watermelon Thump this weekend to raise more awareness about his disappearance.

Law enforcement officials discovered Landry’s car totaled on Salt Flat Road near Luling in December 2020.

The annual summer festival in Luling usually brings thousands to the city of just under 6,000 people.

Felicia Sundgren, a booth organizer, told KXAN she was “surprised that many people still had never heard of Landry’s case.” Some volunteers drove from Dallas and Houston for the event. The booth was supplied with “Swedish Fish” candy, one of Landry’s favorites, Sundgren said.

Officials and others searched thousands of acres around the crash site, but Landry remains missing. Personal possessions, including his wallet, phone and clothes, were discovered at the crash site.

In January, members of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office released new evidence related to the case, including a call log, over an hour’s worth of body camera footage from law enforcement personnel at the scene and a screen-recorded FaceTime call with Landry.

Supporters and concerned citizens who are working to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry rented a booth at the Luling Watermelon Thump on June 24. Photo: Felicia Sundgren

Supporters and concerned citizens who are working to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry rented a booth at the Luling Watermelon Thump on June 24. Photo: Felicia Sundgren

Supporters and concerned citizens who are working to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry rented a booth at the Luling Watermelon Thump on June 24. Photo: Felicia Sundgren

Supporters and concerned citizens who are working to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry rented a booth at the Luling Watermelon Thump on June 24. Photo: Felicia Sundgren

Supporters and concerned citizens who are working to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry rented a booth at the Luling Watermelon Thump on June 24. Photo: Felicia Sundgren

In May 2021, Landry’s family announced they were offering $10,000 for anyone who had information on what happened to Landry.

Earlier this year, several Facebook groups joined together to rent a billboard along U.S. Highway 183, north of Luling.

The billboard includes two photos of Landry, a $10,000 reward offer along with the contact information for the Texas Attorney General Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit, available for any potential case tips. Landry’s family approved the billboard design, organizers said.