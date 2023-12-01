Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Grinch was spotted in Kyle, Texas, and even though he took it upon himself to deface the city’s water tower with a “self-portrait,” it did not stop or delay the arrival of Santa, who made his way into the city at 4 p.m. Friday.

The City of Kyle has been on a “Grinch Watch” ever since the menacing character made an appearance on Thanksgiving. A hotline was also set up to report Grinch sightings (737) 292-6278.

Police warned citizens should secure doors, keep presents locked up and be vigilant.

Santa promptly arrived at Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park in Kyle for the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony.

“Santa’s Arrival is just the beginning of the City of Kyle’s holiday celebrations including the 25 Days of Christmas and Christmas at Lake Kyle,” the city said.