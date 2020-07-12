Greg Kelley supporters plan to protest former Cedar Park police chief’s swearing in with Burnet PD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Supporters of Greg Kelley plan to protest outside of the Burnet Police Department as the city’s new police chief, Sean Mannix, is sworn in Monday morning.

Mannix was the Cedar Park Police Chief for seven years. He oversaw the department as Kelley was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2013, then convicted in 2014. Kelley spent three years in prison for the crime he maintained he did not commit.

Last year, Kelley was exonerated after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his conviction.

Mannix retired from the Cedar Park Police Department in February. In May, Kelley filed a lawsuit against the city of Cedar Park, along with Mannix and Chris Dailey, the former police detective who handled Kelley’s case, for the wrongful sexual assault conviction.

Kelley’s case has regained attention lately following the release of Showtime’s docuseries on the case, “Outcry”. Clips from an interview with Mannix appear throughout the five-part series.

The GRK Foundation, a group that helped fight for Kelley’s innocence, is encouraging supporters to join Monday’s protest and “crash” Mannix’s swearing in at Burnet PD Monday morning at 9 a.m.

According to a Facebook post on the group’s page, Kelley and his wife, Gaebri, plan to attend the protest.