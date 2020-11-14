1 vehicle, 1 boat damaged in nearly 10-acre fire in Manor

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A grass fire that grew to just under 10-acres at Highway 290 and Ballerstedt Road in Manor is under control on Saturday afternoon, Austin Fire Department confirms.

A Tweet from Travis County ESD #12 said one vehicle and one boat were damage in the fire. Officials said a small burn pile spread to the grass and trees due to the wind.

According to AFD, who was on the scene assisting, the fire also spread to a storage facility.

Austin Fire is assisting Manor with a grass fire that has spread to several acres and involved a storage facility. 1 vehicle has burned. Pflugerville and Elgin Fire Departments also onscene. pic.twitter.com/QBj4BBYdi1 — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 14, 2020

AFD said Elgin and Pflugerville Fire Departments also assisted.

At one point, a tweet from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 290 near Volker Lane was closed due to heavy smoke from the fire, causing hazardous conditions for drivers, but it has since been cleared.