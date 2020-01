KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters have called in STAR Flight to help them tackle a five-acre grass fire on the border of Hays County and Caldwell County.

The helicopter will be used to drop water on the flames to assist with the firefighting efforts.

Crews were called to the fire east of Kyle at 12:27 p.m. on Saturday.

Travis County Fire and Rescue said the blaze is rural and no buildings have been affected at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.