Governor asks TABC to proactively address homelessness outside Austin businesses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott continues his effort to mobilize state agencies to address homelessness by a Nov. 1 deadline, this time calling on the state agency in charge of alcohol sales to enforce restrictions upon Austin retailers.

On Thursday, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) sent letters to Austin businesses reminding them of their duties to uphold public safety.

The letter states that each retailer has a responsibility to maintain their sidewalks and parking lots and to ensure that their entrances and exits are free of obstructions.

Chris Porter, a spokesman for the TABC said this reminder was sent out as a direct request from the Governor’s office, but it is not a change to agency policy.

“Addressing the issue of homelessness calls for compassion, leadership, and cooperation from all levels of government. As part of Governor Abbott’s strategy to promote public safety in Austin, we are using this opportunity to remind local alcohol retailers that they’re responsible for the safety of their customers. It’s important to note, we are not changing agency policy.” Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

