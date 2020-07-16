Got spare water bottles? Here’s how you can help those in need stay hydrated this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas is seeing record-breaking heat this summer, and in an effort to help residents stay hydrated, the Salvation Army of Austin is collecting bottled water for those in need.

“This type of heat can have deadly consequences for those experiencing homelessness,” said Major Lewis Reckline, Austin Area Commander for the Salvation Army. “Having access to clean drinking water is imperative, especially given the extreme heat and humidity in Texas. We are encouraging people to donate bottled water to ensure those with the most need can stay hydrated.”

Bottled water donations will be accepted through the end of August at:

The Salvation Army’s Social Services Center, 501 E. Eighth Street

The Salvation Army’s Citadel Corps., 4700 Manor Road

According to the KXAN Weather team, this July has been the second hottest on record in Austin — with an average temperature of 89.3°. The record hottest first half of July was in 2009, with an average temperature of 89.6°. Official daily Austin temperature records date back to 1897.

During the warm summer months, KXAN’s Weather team also advises you to:

Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day

Avoid exercise in the afternoon/early evening

Check in on elderly family/neighbors

Wear light-colored, loose fitting clothing

Be extra mindful of pets

Double check backseat of car before leaving

Take frequent breaks in shade if working outside

Visit SalvationArmyAustin.org for more information and keep up with this summer’s forecast and temperatures with KXAN Weather and the KXAN First Warning Weather App, available on the App Store and Google Play Store.