Girl, 8, raising money to help animals after devastating Australia wildfires

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — An eight-year-old girl who is desperately trying to raise money to help animals affected by the wildfires in Australia might just restore your faith in humanity.

When she heard about the devastating fires Down Under, and how many animals had been killed, Nahla Sellers knew she had to do something.

So the third grader set up a stall selling homemade rubber band bracelets outside her house in Round Rock, with all proceeds going to RSPCA New South Wales.

Over just a few days, the animal lover has managed to raise $450 – and her mom Nida’s employer, Google, will double whatever Nahla can raise.

“I care about animals a lot,” Nahla said. “I thought that the animals must have had a few babies.

“The babies wouldn’t evacuate as quickly as the others because they wouldn’t have got used to walking, so most of them wouldn’t make it. It makes me feel sad for the animals.”

Nahla and her babysitter worked together to make the signs before she went back to Terra Vista Elementary School after the winter break.

READ MORE: Massachusetts family crafting joey pouches for animals injured in Australian fires

They set up the stall outside Nahla’s home, took it on the road to Georgetown Square to drum up more support, and have even had donations coming in on Venmo – so Nahla and her mom are getting ready to send some bracelets in the mail.

Nahla added that it feels “pretty good” to have been able to help out.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth donating $1 million to fight Australian bush fires

“She started asking questions and organically came up with it,” her mom Nida said. “It makes me really proud.”

Her actions prove that no person or effort is too small to make a difference, Nida added.