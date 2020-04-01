First presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported in Gillespie County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the City of Fredericksburg announced the first presumptive positive of COVID-19 in the county.

According the City, the patient was tested on Thursday, March 26, and received the presumptive positive results on Tuesday. The test was not performed in Gillespie County, even though the subject lives in Gillespie County.

In its announcement, the City of Fredericksburg said:

“The test results will remain presumptive until they are confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). If confirmed, the Gillespie County Judge will be notified and at that point, the case will become the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gillespie County.”

Dependent on the results, DSHS will conduct an investigation to attempt to track the history of the subject’s activities and contacts and to identify any potential exposure. Those individuals will then be notified.

A Stay Home-Stay Safe order has not yet been issued in Gillespie County.