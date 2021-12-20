‘Get here earlier than you ever thought’: How busy is Austin’s airport?

As peak holiday travel begins Saturday morning, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is already seeing some significant delays (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is in the middle of peak holiday travel season.

It was a recording-breaking Thanksgiving travel season at AUS, but an airport spokesperson says the Christmas and New Year’s travel season is not typically as busy.

Travelers should still plan for delays, especially if you’re traveling before 9 a.m.

“I was shocked,” Missi Giesenschlag said after seeing the long security lines.

She arrived at the airport with what she thought was plenty of time to make her flight out of Austin to Ohio, but it wasn’t.

“I have flown in and out of Austin on Christmas and Thanksgiving and lots of other things. I have never seen lines like the ones that were here this morning,” Giesenschlag said.

AUS currently recommends travelers arrive at least three hours before their departure for international flights and two hours for domestic flights.

United Airlines says it is expecting 2,600 passengers to fly on its airline every day out of AUS with the busiest travel day expected to be Dec. 23.

Experts and passengers like Giesenschlag echo the same message this season at the airport: “get here earlier than you ever thought you needed to.”