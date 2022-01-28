Get a free beer at this Austin brewery Friday — here’s how

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jester King Brewery in southwest Austin is doing its second “Shot Fer a Pint” event Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in an attempt to get people their booster shots.

If you show up to the Pole Barn at Jester King and get your booster Friday, you will get a free beer (or half off a pizza).

The event is being done in coordination with Austin Public Health. During the team’s first event they gave out more than 260 booster shots, they say.

Moderna, Pfizer and J&J boosters will be available.