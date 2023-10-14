GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – ZT Systems, a cloud computing company based in New Jersey, announced Friday it has acquired a 430,000-square-foot facility in Georgetown.

The facility is located in an industrial development at Interstate 35 and State Highway 130. ZT Systems intends on hiring 1,500 employees and expects the facility to be at full capacity by 2024, according to a press release.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome ZT Systems into our community,” Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said in the release.

“The technology ZT Systems manufactures powers the digital world we all live in. The investment and jobs ZT Systems will bring to Georgetown make this one of our most significant economic development projects in our City’s history. Their partnership and presence in our community will strengthen our City and our region for decades to come,” he continued.

ZT Systems website slates itself as a top provider of complex compute, storage and accelerator solutions for the top cloud and telecommunication providers in the world.

A ZT Systems spokesperson said that the new manufacturing site in Georgetown should increase the technology company’s production capabilities, thus being better able to respond to customer’s needs.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the growing tech ecosystem of Greater Austin,” said Doug Huang, the president of ZT Systems, in a press release.

“This marks a significant step forward in our company’s journey to lead our industry, enabling us to create more high-tech jobs in the U.S. while at the same time accelerating the development of groundbreaking cloud and AI server solutions for our customers,” he continued.