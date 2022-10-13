GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Two mosquito trap samples collected in Georgetown on Oct. 11 have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The traps were located in Geneva Park and in Berry Creek. These are the first positive traps in 2022 at these locations.

Mosquitoes are present in Central Texas year-round, but the population is largest and most active from May through November when warm temperatures and rain create ideal breeding conditions. During this period, the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) monitors the mosquito population and tests for mosquito-borne viruses.

City of Georgetown parks staff members are implementing mosquito control efforts with the treatment of standing water with larvicide, and the WCCHD will continue testing population samples.

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States. So far, there have been no reported incidences of human infection in Williamson County this year.

According to the CDC, symptoms of infection may include:

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Skin rash on the trunk of the body

Swollen lymph nodes

Those older than 50 or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and in rare cases, death.

Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile virus.

As part of its “Fight the Bite” campaign, the Health District recommends the “three D’s” of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained,

standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained, Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent, and

by using an EPA-approved insect repellent, and Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

For more information, residents can go to the WCCHD website, or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website.