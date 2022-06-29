GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — You’ll only be able to water lawns in Georgetown one day per week until further notice.

The Stage 2 drought restrictions went into effect Tuesday. As a result, watering with an irrigation system or hose-end sprinkler will be limited to one day per week.

The city put out a notice saying this is due to high water use. Water production from the city’s treatment plants has exceeded 90% capacity on multiple days in the past two weeks. Enacting rules will ensure the city has enough water for homes and fires, Director of Water Utilities Chelsea Solomon said in the notice.

The day you can water is based on the last digit of your street address.

Last digit of street address When you can water 1 Tuesday 2 or 6 Wednesday 0 Thursday 5 or 9 Friday 4 or 8 Saturday 3 or 7 Sunday No watering Monday Stage 2 drought restrictions from the City of Georgetown

The city said watering with an irrigation system isn’t allowed between noon and 7 p.m. on any day. Watering with a hand-held hose or bucket can be done on any day at any time. You can only wash your car at a commercial car wash, also.

The city is giving water customers a week to adjust their irrigation schedule to follow the new restrictions before staff starts handing out citations. After a week, violators could see charges on their water bills.

If you have questions about utility bills, you can contact customer care by phone at (512) 930-3640 or email customercare@georgetown.org.