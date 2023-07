GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A doorbell camera belonging to Meghan Varghese in Georgetown caught incredible footage of a dust devil coming up to her front door.

Dust devils happen when intense surface heat causes a column of rising air, which then starts spinning due to the rotation of the earth.

They can reach speeds of up to 75 miles per hour, but form when there aren’t any clouds in the sky.

