AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Two Step Inn announced the 2024 dates for the festival’s return to San Gabriel Park in Georgetown.

The festival will run in 2024 from April 20-21, according to organizers.

Two Step Inn and C3 Presents also announced it recently presented Friends of Georgetown Parks and Recreation a $1.2 million check toward future park and community improvements.

“Two Step Inn is proud to partner with Friends of Georgetown Parks and Recreation, helping to ensure that a portion of each ticket purchased supports parks in the local community. The inaugural festival generated $1.2 million toward park improvements,” Two Step Inn said in a statement.

The donation was in addition to city expenses, maintenance and park restoration, according to event organizers.

“We are so grateful to the folks with Two Step Inn for this donation to Friends of the Georgetown Parks and Recreation. This funding will go a long way toward improvements to parks and recreation offerings throughout our whole community,” Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said in a statement.

Earlier this month, C3 donated $7.2 million to park improvements for the Austin City Limits Music Festival.