TXDOT has started demolition on the Williams Drive bridge, both directions of I-35 to close as crews work.

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — An Interstate 35 entrance ramp near Williams Drive will permanently close Sunday night in Georgetown, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The northbound entrance ramp, just south of Williams Drive, will close overnight. Drivers will instead travel through the Williams Drive intersection and enter the main lanes south of Northwest Boulevard, TxDOT said.

This is part of a $61.7 million project to build a new bridge over I-35 with a diverging diamond intersection, according to TxDOT. Construction began in 2020 and is scheduled to finish in late 2023.

Overnight drivers should also note some lane closures in the area. Alternating northbound and southbound I-35 lanes will also close nightly starting Sunday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the project website.

The Williams Drive bridge will also be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday.