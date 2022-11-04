GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Music fans took to social media Friday to share disappointment about access to next year’s first-ever Two Step Inn. The two-day country music festival set to feature acts like Shenandoah, Tyler Childers, Wynona Judd, and T-Pain.

In the comments under posts by the event page, fans said the ticket tier system was “unfair” and claimed bots swooped in, leaving more expensive tickets for them.

Leslie Carmell, from Katy, purchased four tickets Friday.

She said she went into the 10 a.m. pre-sale prepared and had the tickets in her cart in just a few seconds, but was unable to check out.

Eventually she was able to purchase the tickets – which started out at $99 – for $249 each, she said.

“We got Tier 3 tickets. Plus the $50 fee, that’s really steep,” said Carmell.

Tier systems are fairly common among established music festivals. Coachella, Bonnaroo, and the New Orleans Jazz Festival all have similar systems.

Carmell said she expected tickets to go fast, as this is the first-ever Two Step Inn, but she didn’t expect the competition to be so fierce.

“Ten seconds… I didn’t expect tickets to be gone in ten seconds,” said Carmell.

Two Step Inn is being organized by C3 Presents, the production company that also puts on the Austin City Limits festival.

KXAN has reached out to the agency for comment on the day’s ticket sales but has not yet received a response.