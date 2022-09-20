GEORGETOWN (KXAN) — The nursing staff of St. David’s Georgetown Hospital celebrated the retirement of one of their long-time therapy dogs on Tuesday.

Sparky is a 13-year-old Shih Tsu. More than eight of those years were spent as a therapy dog for the hospital.

He and his owner Linda have been visiting the staff and patients for the last eight years. On their last visit Tuesday, they were surprised with balloons, a card signed by staff members, and plenty of pats for Sparky.

We’re not sure what Sparky’s future plans are, but we hope they include lots of treats!