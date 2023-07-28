Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 28, 2023

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A section of Interstate 35 in Georgetown will close overnight Friday and Saturday while crews work on reconstruction of the Williams Drive Bridge.

The main lanes of northbound and southbound I-35 will be closed between Lakeway Drive and State Highway 29 starting at 9 p.m. both nights. The lanes should be back open by 10 a.m. each morning, weather permitting.

Northbound I-35 traffic will detour to the frontage road at the Williams Drive exit (262) and re-enter the main lanes north of Northwest Boulevard.

Southbound I-35 traffic will use the Williams Drive exit (262) and re-enter the main lanes at the SH 29 entrance ramp.

The Williams Drive bridge will also be closed. Eastbound traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and use the U-turn at SH 29 to access Williams Drive. Westbound traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road before turning left at the signalized intersection at Lakeway Drive to access Williams Drive.

Detour map of the I-35 closures at Williams Bridge Drive on July 28 and 29. Image courtesy: TxDOT

Road signs will be placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures.