GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown neighbors should expect road closures as the City of Georgetown is set to start street resurfacing in some neighborhoods next week.

Neighborhoods set to see sealant treatments first on Sept. 14 are the Churchill Farms, Georgetown Crossing and Meadows of Georgetown neighborhoods.

When sealant work is scheduled, streets will be closed to traffic for 24 hours. Closures will start at 8 a.m. and be reopened the next day at 8 a.m., the City said. Flyers will also be placed around neighborhoods to notify neighbors.

An extensive list of when road work will be done on your street is available on the City’s website. That schedule could be affected by weather, mechanical issues and product availability, according to the City.

The City expects the resurfacing projects to be completed this fall.

Types of resurfacing products

Street resurfacing can include treating roadways with high-performance surface sealant and hot-in-place recycling. The sealant reduces damage from UV radiation, water and traffic.

The recycling is when existing pavement is heated, removed, ground and mixed with new material to create a new asphalt surface. It’s an alternative to mill and asphalt overlay, the City explained. Work involving this type of resurfacing is done in a single pass with multiple machines in line to decrease street closure times.

Unlike the sealant treatment, streets won’t be shut down during hot-in-place repaving. Drivers should still expect delays and are asked to take alternate roads, though, the City said. Crews will help guide drivers.