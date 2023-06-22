GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown is holding a ribbon cutting Thursday morning to celebrate the opening of the new trail extension to the south San Gabriel trail system.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at a parklet in Wolf Crossing off of University avenue, between the Goodwill and the Fairfield hotel. The public is invited to attend the ceremony and access the trail.

What’s new and how much?

The new extension is 0.7 miles long and provides access to another part of the San Gabriel River. A spokesperson said the extension is a vital connection to the regional trail built by the Wolf Ranch subdivision. With the extension, the entire San Gabriel trail is now 2.58 miles long.

Construction of the trail started in February 2022 and was supposed to open this past January, but the opening was pushed back because of supply chain issues with the safety railings.

The project cost $1.2 million and is funded by a parks bond from 2008.