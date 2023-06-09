GEORGETOWN (KXAN) — America’s fastest-growing city is home to a new development that’s constructing 100 houses made with 3D-printing.

On Saturday, six of these homes will go on sale.

Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch is a massive project partnered by home-building company Lennar and Austin-based ICON.

ICON’s director of project operations Conner Jenkins explained the idea that’s resulted in reality.

“This is the first 3D-printed community ever,” he said. “We print up to 10 feet tall, as we really designed these homes with 3D-printing in mind.”

Lennar’s Charlie Coleman believes that this community signifies a major milestone for Central Texas.

“It’s an exciting day for Georgetown,” he said. “It also speaks to how the Greater Austin area is now a leader in the technology space.”

These six futuristic homes — ranging cost between $475,000 and $565,000 — will feature five of the eight available floorplans within the community.

“This community is going to set a standard for reducing construction costs, reducing waste and ultimately, delivering homes quicker,” Coleman said.

Homes range from approximately 1,574 to 2,112 square feet. The new homes include three to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms.

“Bringing the first 3D-printed community to the world is just one more step for us, in what hopefully becomes a long line of innovations,” Jenkins concluded.

The six 3D-printed homes for sale will be ready for move-in during late August or early September.

Prospective homebuyers can register this week to be included in Saturday’s sale.

The entire Wolf Ranch community is only about a quarter of the way complete.

To learn more about the project, click here.