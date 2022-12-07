Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A scratch lottery ticket made someone who lives in Georgetown $1 million richer.

The Texas Lottery shared Wednesday morning that this lucky resident won the top prize from a Power 200X scratch ticket, which has only happened three previous times in this particular game’s history. The latest winner, who is choosing to remain anonymous, bought the ticket from the H-E-B store at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd. in Georgetown.

According to the Texas Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize in the Power 200X game are one in 3.43.

Good fortune appears to be in the air throughout Central Texas because a number of people have won big prizes recently. Two weeks ago, Powerball tickets led to a Manor resident winning a $2 million prize and someone living in Liberty Hill taking home $1 million.