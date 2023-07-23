A small plane crashed through the roof of a vacant house Sunday in Georgetown. Three people were injured in the crash. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A plane with three people on board crashed through the roof of a house Sunday in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Fire Department said the plane crash occurred just before noon in the 500 block of North Wood Drive, which is near the Georgetown Executive Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it was a single-engine Beech BE35 plane and that the National Transportation Safety Board would lead the investigation into the crash.

A small plane crashed through the roof of a vacant house Sunday in Georgetown. Three people were injured in the crash. (Courtesy Georgetown Fire Department)

A small plane crashed through the roof of a vacant house Sunday in Georgetown. Three people were injured in the crash. (Courtesy Georgetown Fire Department)

GFD officials said the three people in the plane were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The two-story house didn’t have anyone living in it, officials said.

KXAN spoke with a witness who went into the house to help pull the people — a man and two women — out of the wreckage.

“They were in really good condition considering what happened,” said Dylan King, who lives nearby and rushed to the scene to help. “They were scared, they didn’t know what was going on. They looked really confused. We had helped them down off the balcony and they were trying to jump through a hole in the roof. We opened the attic stairs and they got down that way.”

Officials at the Georgetown Executive Airport had no comment on the crash. The FAA said a preliminary crash report will be done within 24 hours and posted on its website.

GFD has firefighters at the scene to monitor the crash and make sure none of the plane’s fuel flares up and starts a fire. Avoid the area if you can.