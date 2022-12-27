GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A Georgetown landmark seems to have collapsed over the weekend.

Photos and video sent by a KXAN viewer show rocks falling from around Crockett Gardens Falls on Sunday, including the main overhang.

Crockett Gardens Falls appears to have collapsed in this photo taken on Dec. 25, 2022 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

A photo of Crockett Gardens Falls before its collapse (KXAN Photo/Ricky Garcia)

It’s not clear what caused the collapse, but it looks like ice was built up on the waterfall during freezing temperatures last week and over the weekend.

Crockett Gardens Falls sits on Lake Georgetown, a reservoir on the San Gabriel River about three miles west of Georgetown.

KXAN reached out to the Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Lake Georgetown, for more information. This story will be updated when we hear back.