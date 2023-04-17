GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The dust is settling following the first-ever Two Step Inn country music festival in Georgetown, Texas.

The festival rode in to down over the weekend, bringing together big names in music, including Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna Judd, Midland, Travis Tritt, Mavis Staples, Tanya Tucker as well as Diplo and T-Pain.

Three stages were spread across San Gabriel Park and gave fans the same feel of Austin City Limits Music Festival but with a country twist.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights and what you could look forward to next time the festival rolls into town.

Midland by Charles Reagan for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Thousands attend first-ever Two Step Inn county music festival in Georgetown, Texas on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Thousands attend first-ever Two Step Inn county music festival in Georgetown, Texas on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Aerial by Roger Ho for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Jo Dee Messina by Alison Narro for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Experience by Gaby Deimeke for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Thousands attend first-ever Two Step Inn county music festival in Georgetown, Texas on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Calder Allen by Cat Cardenas for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Experience by Roger Ho for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Thousands attend first-ever Two Step Inn county music festival in Georgetown, Texas on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Nikki Lane by Roger Ho for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Diamond Rio by Charles Reagan for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Thousands attend first-ever Two Step Inn county music festival in Georgetown, Texas on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Experience by Charles Reagan for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Zach Bryan by Cat Cardenas for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Niko Moon by Gaby Deimeke for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Zach Bryan by Charles Reagan for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

T-Pain by Roger Ho for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Experience by Gaby Deimeke for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Tanya Tucker by Alison Narro for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Aerial by Roger Ho for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Midland by Cat Cardenas for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

T-Pain by Roger Ho for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Diamond Rio by Charles Reagan for Two Step Inn (C3 Presents)

Thousands attend first-ever Two Step Inn county music festival in Georgetown, Texas on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (KXAN/Ricky Garcia)

Two Step Inn was put on by C3 Presents, the team behind major festivals like Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and many more.