GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The dust is settling following the first-ever Two Step Inn country music festival in Georgetown, Texas.
The festival rode in to down over the weekend, bringing together big names in music, including Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna Judd, Midland, Travis Tritt, Mavis Staples, Tanya Tucker as well as Diplo and T-Pain.
Three stages were spread across San Gabriel Park and gave fans the same feel of Austin City Limits Music Festival but with a country twist.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights and what you could look forward to next time the festival rolls into town.
Two Step Inn was put on by C3 Presents, the team behind major festivals like Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and many more.