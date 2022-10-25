GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Georgetown are shut down Tuesday morning due to an overturned truck.

The Georgetown Police Department said the truck is on I-35 northbound between Highway 29 and Williams Drive.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to exit 261, according to police. The Texas Department of Transportation issued a similar alert about redirecting traffic.

Officers are asking drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.