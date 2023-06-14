Editor’s Note: The headline of this article has been updated to show Georgetown is planning for a new recreation center.

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown is working out how to make its 10-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan become a reality. Plans from its 5-year Capital Improvement Program laid out a tentative timeline of when and how those Master Plan projects would be accomplished.

The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) presentation was given during the workshop portion of the June 13 meeting of the Georgetown City Council. These projects are based on recommendations made in the parks Master Plan approved in February 2022.

Parks and Recreation leaders shared the various projects it wants to achieve in the Master Plan – those being grouped by high, medium, and low priority.

Among high priority projects set to be complete in one to three years were improvements to park safety, designing Blue Hole Park, and has the potential to build a new recreation center in the city.

Parks and Recreation Director Kimberley Garrett has been with the department for nearly 30 years. In that time, she has witnessed changes for the better at the city’s parks. She said she is elated to be leading future change in the near and long-term future.

“It’s been really exciting. It’s really rewarding to see the citizens out enjoying our parks and amenities that we provide. So that’s probably the biggest benefit is the the joy you get from seeing people enjoy what you’ve developed,” Garrett said.

Garrett said master plans of the past have lead to success for the city.

She said renovations planned at San Gabriel Park years ago were done with the goal of attracting a large-scale event to the park. The Two Step Inn music festival kicked off this spring and plans to return in 2024.

The festival also raised money for the Friends of the Georgetown Parks and Recreation– which is a nonprofit that supports park projects in the city.

Garrett said it is very likely that some of the $1.2 million given to the foundation could go in to these Capital Improvement projects.

“There’s definitely opportunity to have the Friends of Georgetown Parks and Recreation fund some of these capital projects. That’s the benefit of that festival is the funding can go back into our community to support Georgetown,” Garrett said.