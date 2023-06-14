GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown is working out how to make its 10-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan become a reality. Plans from its 5-year Capital Improvement Program laid out a tentative timeline of when and how those Master Plan projects would be accomplished.

The Capital Improvement Program, or CIP, presentation was given during the workshop portion of the June 13 meeting of the Georgetown City Council.

Parks and Recreation leaders shared the various projects it wants to achieve in the Master Plan – those being grouped by high, medium, and low priority.

Among high priority projects set to be complete in one to three years were improvements to park safety, designing Blue Hole Park, and the potential to build a new recreation center in the city.

Parks and Recreation Director Kimberley Garrett has been with the department for nearly 30 years. In that time, she has witnessed changes for the better at the city’s parks. She said she is elated to be leading future change in the near and long-term future.

“It’s been really exciting. It’s really rewarding to see the citizens out enjoying our parks and amenities that we provide. So that’s probably the biggest benefit is the the joy you get from seeing people enjoy what you’ve developed,” Garrett said.