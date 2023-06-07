GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — They’re spreading like wildfire: new H-E-B locations.

The latest opened in the Wolf Lakes Village neighborhood in Georgetown on Wednesday morning. It’s located at 1010 W. University Ave. and replaces the H-E-B at 1100 South I-35.

The Wolf Lakes Village store is 121,000-square-feet, nearly double the size of the I-35 location, which is 67,000-square-feet.

H-E-B said the new store’s design will have the feel of a European village, relating to the character of the surrounding Wolf Lakes Village neighborhood, a European-style development in Georgetown.

The store will feature two entry towers and pedestrian-friendly surroundings, plus a two-story True Texas BBQ, which will have indoor and outdoor seating on both levels, H-E-B said.

“Georgetown, a community we’ve proudly served for 57 years, will receive a new H-E-B store. We are thrilled to bring an extensive range of products and services, catering to our customers every need,” the company said in an announcement. “Our commitment remains steadfast in ensuring our long-time customers continue to enjoy the unparalleled quality and excellence that define H-E-B.”