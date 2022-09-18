GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Sunday marks one year since 75 animals died in a fire at Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown. To honor the pets killed and 59 families impacted, community members in Williamson County will host a memorial gathering at 8 p.m.

The memorial will be held at 2815 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown. It will include two readings of the pets’ names along with a 75-second moment of silence. The event is being held by nonprofit Protect All Pets.

After the fire last September, more than 20 pet owners who lost their dogs filed a lawsuit against the pet boarding company and its owner. According to the lawsuit, sent to KXAN by Attorney Ard Ardalan, the fire allegedly sparked from an “electrical device or outlet.”

According to the lawsuit, pet owners said the business and its owner Phillip Paris “made promises about 24-hour surveillance and security systems that would keep the animals safe at night.” They’re seeking more than $1 million in damages.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, KXAN had not received a comment from Paris or other Ponderosa representatives.