The above video shows KXAN Live’s top morning headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — After a successful inaugural Two Step Inn in Central Texas last spring, the festival is preparing for its second round in Georgetown next year.

Two Step Inn announced its 2024 lineup Wednesday morning. Performers include Cody Johnson, Turnpike Troubadours, Hank Williams, Jr., Ludacris, Martina McBride, Megan Moroney and more.

Presale for tickets begins on Friday, Nov. 3 at noon Central Time. Those interested can sign up for presale access online or via email. Public onsale will follow presale if tickets remain.

The festival will be held at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown April 20-21.