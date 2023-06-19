GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Georgetown will close many of its offices Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

The city said there will be normal solid waste and recycling collection on Monday.

Closed City Offices:

Animal Shelter, 110 Walden Drive

Art Center, 816 S. Main St.

City Hall, 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Council and Courts Building (including Municipal Court), 510 W. Ninth St.

Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.

Grace Heritage Center, 817 S. Main St.

Parks and Recreation Administration, 1101 N. College St.

Planning Department, 809 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Public Safety Operations and Training Center, Police Records, and Fire Support Services offices, 3500 D.B. Wood Road

Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

Tennis Center, 400 Serenada Drive

Visitors Center, 103 W. Seventh St.

Open City Offices:

Airport Terminal, 500 Terminal Drive

Garey Park, 6450 RM 2243, will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Collection Station, 250 W.L. Walden Drive, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pools:

Both the Recreation Center and the Williams Drive pools will be closed.

The River Ridge and Village pools will be open 1-7 p.m.

Outdoor splash pads will be operating.

Bus Service:

There will be GoGeo paratransit bus service on Monday

Trash and Recycling: