Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 9, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Georgetown Fire Department is reporting both a jackknifed 18-wheeler and a grass fire on State Highway 130 northbound Wednesday.

It posted the alert on Facebook just after 1 p.m.

Jackknifed 18-wheeler and grass fire reported on SH 130 in Georgetown Aug. 9, 2023 (Georgetown Fire Department Photo)

Fire along SH 130 in Georgetown Aug. 9, 2023 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Fire along SH 130 in Georgetown Aug. 9, 2023 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Fire along SH 130 in Georgetown Aug. 9, 2023 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

The 130 Toll is shutdown northbound, according to Georgetown police. It added there was an 18-wheeler fire and that a separate one jackknifed just south of the fire. No one was hurt.