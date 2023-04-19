LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – H-E-B will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its newest convenience store.

The H-E-B Fresh Bites will be part of the Georgetown H-E-B at the corner of Highway 29 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

The ribbon-cutting will happen from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30, signaling the opening of H-E-B’s fourth convenience store in the Austin area.

The other three convenience store locations are below:

The new convenience store will be located at 19344 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd. in Georgetown.