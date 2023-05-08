Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 8, 2023.

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Beloved Texas grocer H-E-B is set to open a new store in Georgetown next month.

A 121,000-square-foot shop will open at 1010 W. University Ave. in the Wolf Lakes Village neighborhood on June 7. It’ll replace the 67,000-square-foot store housed at 1100 S. I-35, per a company release.

The I-35 location will remain open until the Wolf Lakes Village store is operational, per the release. Amenities include a two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant, which will feature indoor seating on both levels.

Other elements include H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery services, an extensive wine and beer selection, deli and healthy living departments, a fuel station and car wash as well as a Texas Backyard outdoor living section.

“We are thrilled to bring a new H-E-B store to Georgetown, a growing community we’ve proudly been a part of for more than 55 years,” said Cathy Harm, H-E-B Group Vice President Central Texas, in the release. “We look forward to serving this community with a larger store that offers a wide assortment of products and services and ensuring that our long-time customers continue to enjoy the best of what H-E-B has to offer.”

H-E-B has operated stores within Georgetown for nearly 60 years, per the release. The store officially opens to the public at 6 a.m. on June 7.