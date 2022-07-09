A large grass fire in Georgetown that briefly threatened homes are now contained, according to the city. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A large grass fire in Georgetown that briefly threatened homes are now contained, according to the city.

The fire spanned 28 acres near SH 195 and Chi Chi Drive.

The police department was evacuating residents before the fire was contained, a city spokesperson said. Several fences burned, but that there was no damage to homes or injuries. Residents have now returned to their homes.

The fire cause has not been determined yet, the spokesperson said.

According to the PEC outage map, there are two outages impacting more than 2,000 people roughly in that area. KXAN reached out to PEC to see if the outages are related to the fire, but all PEC said was that multiple crews are working on an outage in the Liberty Hill District.

KXAN has a crew on the way. This is a developing story.