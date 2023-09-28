GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Friday, Georgetown water utility customers’ watering restrictions will change.

All Georgetown water utility customers will be on a one-day-per-week watering schedule, and the western portion of customers is moving into Drought Stage 2 restrictions.

According to the city, customers in the western side of Georgetown’s service area – generally the areas west of D.B. Wood Road and southwest of Williams Drive – who have been under Drought Stage 3 restrictions can water once per week on their assigned day starting Friday.

Some Georgetown residents were under Drought Stage 3 restrictions earlier this summer. The Stage 3 restrictions for the western portion of the water service area are being lifted because temperatures are starting to cool, usage has declined, and Georgetown is now receiving additional water from the City of Leander, the city said.

The city is asking that all Georgetown customers adhere to the assigned, one-day-per-week outdoor watering schedule so the city can continue to provide safe drinking water and avoid boil water notices. The schedule is detailed below.

Drought Stage 2 Restriction rules

No watering on Mondays

No watering any day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Low-output watering methods – like handheld watering or using a watering can/bucket – are still allowed any day of the week.

The one-day-per-week watering schedule is based on the location’s address: Click here to confirm your schedule. No one is exempt from these restrictions. Residents can report violations here.

Addresses ending in: Can water: 1 Tuesday 2 or 6 Wednesday 0 Thursday 5 or 9 Friday 4 or 8 Saturday 3 or 7 Sunday Watering schedule based on location address, per the City of Georgetown.

There is no watering on Mondays.

According to the city, Georgetown installed a temporary pump and started pulling additional water at its connection with the City of Leander on Sept. 1. Georgetown has been consistently pulling an average of 1 to 1.5 million gallons per day from the connection since that time.

The cities of both Georgetown and Leander have worked together to test the system and said they are “confident this is a viable, sustainable solution moving forward.”

The Southside Water Treatment Plant passed initial regulatory testing Sept. 22, giving the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) up to 60 days to review the results and clear the plant to deliver water to customers, the city said. The City is working with TCEQ to significantly reduce their timeline.

All city irrigation systems, which have been turned off since July 17, will revert to the one-day-per-week outdoor watering schedule.

Find more details about watering restrictions on the City of Georgetown’s website.