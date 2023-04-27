GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Georgetown said Wednesday a new ordinance went into effect for Georgetown water customers.

While the city will allow hand-watering any day of the week, the city says residential customers using automatic irrigation systems, soaker hoses, drip and hose-end sprinklers must use the following timetable:

Automatic Irrigation Systems, Soaker Hoses, Drip and Hose-End Sprinklers

Last digit of property street address Allowed watering day(s) Allowed watering hours 1 Tuesday Midnight-7 a.m.,

7 p.m.-Midnight 2 or 6 Wednesday Midnight-7 a.m.,

7 p.m.-Midnight 0 Thursday Midnight-7 a.m.,

7 p.m.-Midnight 5 or 9 Friday Midnight-7 a.m.,

7 p.m.-Midnight 4 or 8 Saturday Midnight-7 a.m.,

7 p.m.-Midnight 3 or 7 Sunday Midnight-7 a.m.,

7 p.m.-Midnight Monday None New DCP 2 Watering Schedule (Courtesy: The City of Georgetown) DCP= Drought Contingency Phase

According to City of Georgetown, other changes included updates to water use restrictions when the City is not in what it called a Drought Contingency (the city is currently in drought stage 2), a new fee structure, developer requirements, inspection requirements for commercial and HOA irrigation systems, and new watering timeframes for all irrigation methods.

Developers, builders, and irrigation-system installers will now be required to provide instructions on the irrigation system’s design and functionality, according to the city announcement.

Additionally, they must provide information to homeowners on where to find the city’s watering schedule and how to properly maintain their irrigation systems.

Council also approved an automatic irrigation system audit ordinance that requires homeowner associations and nonresidential customers to have irrigation systems inspected every two years, according to the city announcement.

The violation process and associated fee structure also were adjusted.

Residential and nonresidential customers are on a different violation and fee structure, and fees will be based on the drought stage the City of Georgetown is in at the time of the violation, according to the city announcement.

Residential Violation Structure

Single Family Residential Violations 1st Occurrence 2nd occurrence in 12 month Period 3rd occurrence in 12 month period 4th occurrence in 12 month period 5th and subsequent occurrence(s) in 12 month period Non-DCP Courtesy Notice $50 $75 $100 $250 DCP1 Courtesy Notice $50 $75 $250 $400 DCP2 Courtesy Notice $75 $150 $300 $450 DCP3 Courtesy Notice $150 $300 $450 $600 DCP4 Courtesy Notice $200 $350 $500 $650 Administrative Hearing Cost N/A $25 or 10% of fee $25 or 10% of fee $25 or 10% of fee $25 or 10% of fee Information courtesy City of Georgetown. DCP= Drought Contingency Phase

Non-Residential Violation Structure

Non-Single Family Residential Violations 1st Occurrencer 2nd Occurrence in 12 month Period 3rd Occurrence in 12 month period 4th Occurrence in 12 month period 5th and subsequent occurrence(s) in 12 month period Non-DCP Courtesy Notice $250 $400 $500 $750 DCP1 Courtesy Notice $250 $400 $500 $750 DCP2 Courtesy Notice $500 $600 $800 $800 DCP3 Courtesy Notice $750 $750 $750 $750 DCP4 Courtesy Notice $800 $800 $800 $800 Administrative Hearing Cost N/A $25 or 10% of fee $25 or 10% of fee $25 or 10% of fee $25 or 10% of fee Information courtesy City of Georgetown. DCP= Drought Contingency Phase

For more information about the city’s Drought Contingency Plan, click here.