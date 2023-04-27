GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Georgetown said Wednesday a new ordinance went into effect for Georgetown water customers.
While the city will allow hand-watering any day of the week, the city says residential customers using automatic irrigation systems, soaker hoses, drip and hose-end sprinklers must use the following timetable:
Automatic Irrigation Systems, Soaker Hoses, Drip and Hose-End Sprinklers
|Last digit of property street address
|Allowed watering day(s)
|Allowed watering hours
|1
|Tuesday
|Midnight-7 a.m.,
7 p.m.-Midnight
|2 or 6
|Wednesday
|Midnight-7 a.m.,
7 p.m.-Midnight
|0
|Thursday
|Midnight-7 a.m.,
7 p.m.-Midnight
|5 or 9
|Friday
|Midnight-7 a.m.,
7 p.m.-Midnight
|4 or 8
|Saturday
|Midnight-7 a.m.,
7 p.m.-Midnight
|3 or 7
|Sunday
|Midnight-7 a.m.,
7 p.m.-Midnight
|Monday
|None
According to City of Georgetown, other changes included updates to water use restrictions when the City is not in what it called a Drought Contingency (the city is currently in drought stage 2), a new fee structure, developer requirements, inspection requirements for commercial and HOA irrigation systems, and new watering timeframes for all irrigation methods.
Developers, builders, and irrigation-system installers will now be required to provide instructions on the irrigation system’s design and functionality, according to the city announcement.
Additionally, they must provide information to homeowners on where to find the city’s watering schedule and how to properly maintain their irrigation systems.
Council also approved an automatic irrigation system audit ordinance that requires homeowner associations and nonresidential customers to have irrigation systems inspected every two years, according to the city announcement.
The violation process and associated fee structure also were adjusted.
Residential and nonresidential customers are on a different violation and fee structure, and fees will be based on the drought stage the City of Georgetown is in at the time of the violation, according to the city announcement.
Residential Violation Structure
|Single Family Residential Violations
|1st Occurrence
|2nd occurrence in 12 month Period
|3rd occurrence in 12 month period
|4th occurrence in 12 month period
|5th and subsequent occurrence(s) in 12 month period
|Non-DCP
|Courtesy Notice
|$50
|$75
|$100
|$250
|DCP1
|Courtesy Notice
|$50
|$75
|$250
|$400
|DCP2
|Courtesy Notice
|$75
|$150
|$300
|$450
|DCP3
|Courtesy Notice
|$150
|$300
|$450
|$600
|DCP4
|Courtesy Notice
|$200
|$350
|$500
|$650
|Administrative Hearing Cost
|N/A
|$25 or 10% of fee
|$25 or 10% of fee
|$25 or 10% of fee
|$25 or 10% of fee
Non-Residential Violation Structure
|Non-Single Family Residential Violations
|1st Occurrencer
|2nd Occurrence in 12 month Period
|3rd Occurrence in 12 month period
|4th Occurrence in 12 month period
|5th and subsequent occurrence(s) in 12 month period
|Non-DCP
|Courtesy Notice
|$250
|$400
|$500
|$750
|DCP1
|Courtesy Notice
|$250
|$400
|$500
|$750
|DCP2
|Courtesy Notice
|$500
|$600
|$800
|$800
|DCP3
|Courtesy Notice
|$750
|$750
|$750
|$750
|DCP4
|Courtesy Notice
|$800
|$800
|$800
|$800
|Administrative Hearing Cost
|N/A
|$25 or 10% of fee
|$25 or 10% of fee
|$25 or 10% of fee
|$25 or 10% of fee
For more information about the city’s Drought Contingency Plan, click here.