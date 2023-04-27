GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Georgetown said Wednesday a new ordinance went into effect for Georgetown water customers.

While the city will allow hand-watering any day of the week, the city says residential customers using automatic irrigation systems, soaker hoses, drip and hose-end sprinklers must use the following timetable:

Automatic Irrigation Systems, Soaker Hoses, Drip and Hose-End Sprinklers 

Last digit of property street address Allowed watering day(s) Allowed watering hours   
Tuesday Midnight-7 a.m., 
7 p.m.-Midnight 
2 or 6 Wednesday Midnight-7 a.m., 
7 p.m.-Midnight 
Thursday Midnight-7 a.m., 
7 p.m.-Midnight 
5 or 9 Friday Midnight-7 a.m., 
7 p.m.-Midnight 
4 or 8 Saturday Midnight-7 a.m., 
7 p.m.-Midnight 
3 or 7 Sunday Midnight-7 a.m., 
7 p.m.-Midnight 
   Monday None 
New DCP 2 Watering Schedule (Courtesy: The City of Georgetown) DCP= Drought Contingency Phase

According to City of Georgetown, other changes included updates to water use restrictions when the City is not in what it called a Drought Contingency (the city is currently in drought stage 2), a new fee structure, developer requirements, inspection requirements for commercial and HOA irrigation systems, and new watering timeframes for all irrigation methods.

Developers, builders, and irrigation-system installers will now be required to provide instructions on the irrigation system’s design and functionality, according to the city announcement.

Additionally, they must provide information to homeowners on where to find the city’s watering schedule and how to properly maintain their irrigation systems.

Council also approved an automatic irrigation system audit ordinance that requires homeowner associations and nonresidential customers to have irrigation systems inspected every two years, according to the city announcement.

The violation process and associated fee structure also were adjusted.

Residential and nonresidential customers are on a different violation and fee structure, and fees will be based on the drought stage the City of Georgetown is in at the time of the violation, according to the city announcement.

Residential Violation Structure

Single Family Residential Violations1st Occurrence2nd occurrence in 12 month Period3rd occurrence in 12 month period4th occurrence in 12 month period5th and subsequent occurrence(s) in 12 month period
Non-DCPCourtesy Notice$50$75$100$250
DCP1Courtesy Notice$50$75$250$400
DCP2Courtesy Notice$75$150$300$450
DCP3Courtesy Notice$150$300$450$600
DCP4Courtesy Notice$200$350$500$650
Administrative Hearing CostN/A$25 or 10% of fee$25 or 10% of fee$25 or 10% of fee$25 or 10% of fee
Information courtesy City of Georgetown. DCP= Drought Contingency Phase

Non-Residential Violation Structure

Non-Single Family Residential Violations1st Occurrencer2nd Occurrence in 12 month Period3rd Occurrence in 12 month period4th Occurrence in 12 month period5th and subsequent occurrence(s) in 12 month period
Non-DCPCourtesy Notice$250$400$500$750
DCP1Courtesy Notice$250$400$500$750
DCP2Courtesy Notice$500$600$800$800
DCP3Courtesy Notice$750$750$750$750
DCP4Courtesy Notice$800$800$800$800
Administrative Hearing CostN/A$25 or 10% of fee$25 or 10% of fee$25 or 10% of fee$25 or 10% of fee
Information courtesy City of Georgetown. DCP= Drought Contingency Phase

For more information about the city’s Drought Contingency Plan, click here.