GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Voters in Georgetown will decide in November whether to continue paying a sales tax for street resurfacing and repair.

The city council on Tuesday called an election on Nov. 8 for a 0.25% sales tax.

The city said in a release state law requires the dedicated sales tax must be reauthorized every four years.

Georgetown voters approved the sales tax for street maintenance in 2002 by 57% of the vote. The city said voters have since reauthorized the tax four times:

2006: 72% approval

2010: 80% approval

2014: 82% approval

2018: 80% approval

According to the city, the sales tax rate will not go up if voters say yes in November. The sales tax for street maintenance is collected from anyone who makes purchases in Georgetown city limits.

The city said the tax has generated $46 million in revenue dedicated to street maintenance in Georgetown since April 2003. It estimates the sales tax will generate $6.5 million in 2022.

According to the Georgetown Finance Department, the city’s sales tax has been set at 8.25% since October 2005.

Here’s how the city breaks down the 8.25%:

1.000% is used for general operating purposes

0.500% is used for transportation improvements through the Georgetown Transportation Enhancement Corporation (GTEC), the City’s 4B Economic Development Corporation, authorized in May 2001

0.125% is for Georgetown Economic Development Corporation (GEDCO), the City’s 4A Economic Development Corporation, approved in May 2005

0.125% is for property tax relief, approved in May 2005

0.250% is used for street maintenance, approved in November 2002 & reauthorized by voters in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018

6.250% is collected and retained by the State of Texas

Early voting in the election is Monday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Oct. 29 and Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.